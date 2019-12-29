|
|
Virginia (Verbrugge) Helliker Virginia (Verbrugge) Helliker drew her last breath in the presence of family on Dec. 21. She would have turned 85 on Jan. 8. Born on that date in 1935, Virginia Christine Verbrugge grew up in a Belgian neighborhood in Kansas City, Kansas. She lived her entire life in KCK, grateful for the opportunity that city had offered her Belgian-born parents. An athletic beauty, she was selected as a teenager to perform as an American Royal Royalette. After Argentine High (whose Class of '52 reunions she often organized) she took the bus every morning to a job downtown at Travelers Insurance, where a co-worker introduced her to Gerald Robert Helliker, a 24-year-old Air Force veteran working as a meat cutter for A&P grocers. The two of them came to be known as Bob and Ginny. They had five sons. From a bungalow near 10th and Central, in St. Benedict's parish, Ginny and Bob moved to a red-brick house in the woods of 28th Street, in the parish of Cathedral of St. Peter. Virginia became a pillar of that parish. Besides educating her five boys in its elementary school, Virginia cleaned the church and served on committees. For decades she taught the Catholic religion to adults seeking to join the Church. She never missed a meeting, never showed up without cookies. Ginny and Bob owned a Kansas City Star route, delivering the morning and afternoon paper every day for 28 years. With no computer, Ginny recorded the monthly payments of more than a thousand subscribers. She also managed payroll, and at 1 a.m. roused her boys to go deliver the papers. When they returned half frozen at 4:30 a.m. she placed dryer-warmed blankets on their beds. Each morning she handed each of her sons a school lunch bearing his name and dietary preferences. Each boy thought he was her favorite. She did all the housework--erasing messes as fast as five boys could make them--all the laundry, shopping and cooking, at which she excelled, serving several-course suppers every evening. Never once did she curse, drink to excess or leave home in colors that clashed. Her first two grandchildren turned out to be the girls she'd always wanted. She pampered them, as she did all her grandchildren. In fact she never stopped pampering her grown sons. On May 12, 2006, Ginny and Bob celebrated 50 years of marriage. Virginia worked as a secretary at Donnelly College for 10 years. Offended by waste, she volunteered every Saturday at a recycling center, and at home separated from trash anything that could be recycled. She is preceded in death by her husband, who died in 2008, her brother, Richard Verbrugge Jr., and her parents, Richard J. and Christina (Broockerd) Verbrugge. VIrginia is survived by five sons, Keith (Kathy), Kevin (Clover), Paul, Phillip (Norma) and Brent (Jemma). Also surviving Virginia are nine grandchildren and an ever-growing number of great grandchildren. A Rosary will be prayed at 4:00 PM followed by a visitation until 6:30 PM, Thursday , January 2, at the Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Avenue, Kansas City, KS. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 Am Friday January 3, 2019 at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 416 North 14th Street, Kansas City, KS. Donations to the Cathedral of St. Peter in Kansas City, Kansas. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 29, 2019