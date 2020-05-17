Virginia J. Dunmire Virginia J. Dunmire died at home on April 23, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Virginia was born on November 27, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio, and grew up in the nearby communities of North Canton and Coshocton. She graduated from Denison University in 1969 and earned her Master's degree from Brown University the following year. She taught history and later became the Admissions Director at Chatham Hall Boarding School for Girls in Chatham, Virginia, and then enrolled in the University of Virginia School of Law, where she earned her JD degree in 1979. She was the first female editor of the Virginia Law Weekly. She joined the law firm of Spencer Fane Britt and Brown in Kansas City, eventually moving on to the Legal Department of Commerce Bank where she acquired a reputation for her expertise in banking law and regulations. Gin, Ginny, Virginia, and "Miss Dunmire Ma'am" (Chatham Hall) all denote different times in her life and different cohorts: friends, family, work associates. Her dual enthusiasms for travel and figure skating afforded her many opportunities over the years to attend national and international events, including the Olympics. She remained undaunted by the issues imposed by her illness and its treatments as she carefully researched accessibility for hotels and transportation. While illness did not limit her travels, the tiny puppy named Hansen who grew into a very large dog did, for some years. The dog she adored was the basis for new friendships and she became the dogsitter of choice for friends and neighbors. She had a special interest in the popular culture and decorative arts of the 1950s, a result of her childhood in small town Ohio and long family car and camping trips to the National Parks. Her home reflected those interests and memories and became a welcome gathering spot for friends and neighbors who provided loving support and assistance. Virginia is survived by her brother Robert ("Bud") and his wife, Toni, and their children and grandchildren: Andrew (Amber), and Huck Dunmire; Ann (Kevin) Stitzlein, and Jaiden and Jarret Stitzlein; and by her brother Russell (Punky) and their children and grandchildren: Jeffrey Dunmire; Elizabeth (Charles) Altman, and Rebekah and Abigail Spearman. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. The family suggests memorial donations to St. Luke's Hospice House and Wayside Waifs of Kansas City.



