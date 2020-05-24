Virginia Kay Crosby Virginia Kay Crosby passed away May 21, 2020, after a very brief illness. She lived 82 wonderful years. Virginia was so much fun and truly enjoyed life. She loved playing bridge, but loved her bridge friends more. She loved reading books, but loved her book club friends more. She loved her soup club friends, her movie group friends, her lunch outing friends, her life-long high school friends Her children joked about needing to schedule a slot in her social calendar very early if they wanted to spend time with her. Virginia and her husband Jim were best friends who enjoyed a wonderful, adventure-filled, 60-year marriage. She was happiest when spending time with him, her family, and friends. Joy, laughter and silliness were a part of any gathering. She had a great laugh and sparkly, smiling eyes. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was a happy and independent person who raised happy and independent children. Virginia was born on August 8, 1937 in Marshalltown, IA to Judson Veren and Frances (Norman) Veren. She attended Marshalltown High School and Iowa State Teachers College. She and a neighbor later went back to college by babysitting each other's kids, allowing her to earn an Undergraduate Degree in Special Education from Avila College. She began her teaching career at Joan Davis School for Special Education and then moved to the Kansas City School District where she taught at Southeast High School and Lincoln College Preparatory Magnet School. While teaching full-time and raising children, she was able to continue her education and earn a doctorate degree in Education. After retirement from teaching she became involved in supporting the Wornall House Museum and was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. On September 21, 1957 Virginia married her high school sweetheart, Jim Crosby and from that union came five children-- Geoffrey, Christina, Teresa, Merritt, and Todd. Virginia was preceded in death by Jim, her parents, her son Geoffrey, her brother and sister-in-law Darrell and Kathy Veren, and her sister, Carolyn Armstrong. Left to cherish her memory are her children Christina (Harold) Arens, Teresa Crosby, Merritt (Phil) Konort, and Todd (Jonna) Crosby; her grandchildren Audrey, Emery, John, Jason (Amy), Jeremy (Corinne), and Joshua; her great-grandchildren Jonathan, Logan, Asher, Jude, and Calista. Virginia is also survived by her stepfather Ken Madlin (Marilyn), her brother-in-law Bob Armstrong, sister-in-law Anita Crosby, her brother-in-law Doug (Carole) Crosby, her sister-in-law Marta (Joe) Murphy, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 on Wednesday, May 27. It will be held at Visitation Catholic Church 5141 Main St, Kansas City, MO. The funeral will also be live-streamed. Instructions on how to view live-stream can be found in her obituary on https://www.muehlebachchapel.com/. Please omit flowers. Virginia would be honored if you made a donation in her name to a charity of your choosing or Harvesters, Inc., 3801 Topping Ave., Kansas City, MO 64129
Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.