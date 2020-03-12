|
Virginia L. Zumalt Virginia L. Zumalt, 85, Shawnee, KS, died of complications from Acute Myeloid Leukemia on Monday, March 9, at Saint Joseph Medical Center. Services will be Friday, March 13, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 12800 W. 75th St. Shawnee, KS. The Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. followed by a visitation until the Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS, immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Conception Abbey, Conception, MO, in honor of Virginia Zumalt. Virginia was born January 19, 1935, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Bill and Kitty Stack. She was preceded in death by: Bill and Kitty Stack, Sanford and Iva Zumalt and Rhonda Zumalt. Virginia is survived by her husband of 60 years, John S. Zumalt, Jr., children, Marcie, Johnny and Jimmy, their spouses and seven grandchildren. We were BLESSED! Condolences may be expressed at porterfuneralhome.com. Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS 913-438-6444.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 12, 2020