Virginia Lea McKeever Johnson

November 18, 1940 - November 7, 2020

Lee's Summit, Missouri - Virginia Lea McKeever Johnson, 79, Lee's Summit, MO, departed this life for the next on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at John Knox Village Care Center. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, when we can gather safely and unimpeded with the people who loved her, the people she loved.

Preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 43 years, Larry Max Johnson, Virginia is survived by their four children, Patricia Lea Buie (Steven), Raymore, MO; Steven Max Johnson (Anna), Olathe, KS; David Allen Johnson, Sacramento, CA; and Jeffrey Scot Johnson (Lesley), Lee's Summit, MO; nine grandchildren, Cameron Buie (Niki), Alana Twilley (Justin), Alyssa Clifford (Vinnie), Taylor Johnson (Dylan), Heathyr Shaw (Andrew), Phillip Johnson, Ashly Johnson (Will), Daniel Johnson, and Jake Johnson; three great-grandchildren, Mac, Mila, and Imogene; two siblings, Jim McKeever (Lucille) and Donna Duncan; sister by marriage, Letha (Johnson) Lieb, and a host of loving family and friends, all of whom will miss her amazing hugs!

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Summit Church, Lee's Summit, MO (Summer Lunch Fund) or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Arrangements: Park Lawn Funeral Home (816)523-1234.





