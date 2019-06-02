Home

Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Pomme de Terre Southern Baptist Church
Pittsburgh, MO
Virginia Lea Strother


Virginia Lea Strother Virginia Lea Strother was born March 25, 1925, to James Alexander Strother and Nancy Anna Strother in Eldon MO, being the youngest of six siblings. She passed away May 1, 2019 at home. Virginia graduated from Schell City High School, Schell City, MO in 1943. She attended business school in Kansas City, MO. She had a career as a secrertary and belonged to Beta Sigma Phi business sorority and National Secretary's Assn., Intl. She traveled at home and abroad, and enjoyed volunteering in later years. She is proceeeded in death by two husbands, Donald D. Bowman and Harold E. Burgin. Memorial services will be held at Pomme de Terre Southern Baptist Church in Pittsburgh, MO., on June 7, 2019, at 11AM.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 2, 2019
