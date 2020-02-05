|
|
Virginia Lee (Olendorff) Allman Virginia Lee (Olendorff) Allman, 96 years of age, died January 16, 2020 in Vancouver, WA, where she lived for the past nine years. She previously lived in Independence, MO., and worked at Sears and Roebucks for over 30 years. Virginia was the daughter of Henry Olendorff and Katherine (Nolke) Olendorff. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Allman, two brothers and four sisters. She is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 9am. The Rosary will be prayed at 9:40am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10am, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, 10017 E. 36th Terrace, Independence, MO. Rosary will be prayed at 9:40am. Burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arr: McGilley Sheil Chapel, 11924 E. 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64133.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2020