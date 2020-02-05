Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home & Cremation Services
11924 East 47th Street
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 353-6555
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Nativity of Mary Catholic Church
10017 E. 36th Terrace
Independence, MO
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
Nativity of Mary Catholic Church
10017 E. 36th Terrace
Independence, MO
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Nativity of Mary Catholic Church
10017 E. 36th Terrace
Independence, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Allman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Lee (Olendorff) Allman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Lee (Olendorff) Allman Obituary
Virginia Lee (Olendorff) Allman Virginia Lee (Olendorff) Allman, 96 years of age, died January 16, 2020 in Vancouver, WA, where she lived for the past nine years. She previously lived in Independence, MO., and worked at Sears and Roebucks for over 30 years. Virginia was the daughter of Henry Olendorff and Katherine (Nolke) Olendorff. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Allman, two brothers and four sisters. She is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 9am. The Rosary will be prayed at 9:40am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10am, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, 10017 E. 36th Terrace, Independence, MO. Rosary will be prayed at 9:40am. Burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arr: McGilley Sheil Chapel, 11924 E. 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64133.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home & Cremation Services
11924 East 47th Street
Kansas City, MO 64133
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -