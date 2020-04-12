|
Virginia Lee Esser Virginia Lee (Dewey) Esser, 92, passed away April 1, 2020. She was born on November 23, 1927, in Marceline, MO and lived in Raytown MO. She was the daughter of: George Otis Dewey Sr. and Cecilia E. Paulsen Dewey. Virginia was 92 years old and would tell everyone, "I've never been that old before." Virginia worked as a telephone receptionists for most of her professional life. She played the organ and she and her husband Bill were active in their music club sharing recitals and playing music with their friends. Virginia enjoyed playing bridge and was active in their bridge group for many years. She was a devout Catholic and member at Saint Regis's Catholic Church. She supported St Regis's Academy and Little Sisters of the Poor. Virginia loved making crafts and working with her hands. She is survived by her husband Bill of 65 years who has been constantly by her side during her prolonged incarceration at various rehab and long term care facilities; brother, Charles (Buddy) H. Dewey of Truth or Consequences, NM. She was preceded in death by her siblings, her twin sister: Marion Irene McCune; her youngest sister, Betty Elisabeth Dewey-KellingBaker, and her oldest brother, George O. Dewey Jr. She also leaves more than 20 nieces & nephews, along with many great nieces and great nephews. She will be deeply missed by her husband Bill and those that knew her as a lively and independent conversationalist. A private graveside service was held at Mount Olivet Cemetery Raytown, Missouri. In Lieu of flowers, please make memorials in her memory to St John Francis Regis Parish, 8941 James A. Reed Road, Kansas City, Mo. 64138.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020