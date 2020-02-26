|
Virginia Lee (Bowers) Meeks Virginia Lee (Bowers) Meeks of Pleasant Hill, formerly of Lee's Summit, passed away February 22, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Health and Rehab Center, after a long illness. She was 85 years old. Virginia was born in the family home in Lee's Summit to Harry and Ella Lorene (Hunter) Bowers. She attended Lee's Summit schools, with her fourth grade in Greenwood. Virginia loved school, excelling academically and in music. She played French horn and piano and won many awards for her singing. In 1952 Virginia met and married Herbert Meeks from Anderson, South Carolina. They made their home in Lee's Summit, raising their family of four children there. Virginia worked at several jobs during her working years, including ticket taker at age 14 at the Vogue Theater, lunch cashier at Lee's Summit High School, and teller at Farmer's Trust Co. Bank. She loved working with the public and took pride that her ledger sheets were always "to the penny!" She loved reading, writing stories, sewing and crocheting, but her greatest love was her family and the time spent with them. Virginia was a life-long member of First Christian Church of Lee's Summit, and was an associate member of the Pleasant Hill First Christian Church for five years. She loved her Lord and Savior and it was her deepest heart's desire that her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren would know and love Him as well. Preceding Virginia in death were her parents, her husband, oldest brother Hillis (Alice) Bowers, Sister June (Richard) Smith, younger brother Howard "Butch" Bowers, and her infant brother James Douglas. She is survived by her four children, Teresa (Steve) House of Holden, Herbert (Valerie) Meeks of Garland, TX, Henry (Conjetta) Meeks of Barnett, MO, Vickie (Tony) Haney of Pendergrass, GA; Six grandchildren, Hank (Kara) Meeks of Pleasant Hill, MO, Amy Vandaveer of Warsaw, MO, Jennifer (Ryan) McElderry of Liberty, MO, Cindy (Dustin) Dirk of Lake Hills, TX, Christopher (Samantha) House of Overland Park, and Kristen (Thomas) Wright of RAF Lakenheath in England; seventeen great-grandchildren, Shelby, Jenna, Hunter, Aiden, Addison, Grayson, Dylan, Audrey, Samuel, Vincent, Victor, Alex, Amory, Dawson, Declan, Kate, and Carter; former sister-in-laws Norma Bowers and Elaine (Wayne) Campbell, Jerrilee Meeks, mother of Hank Meeks, Amy Vandaveer, and Cindy Dirk, and many nephews, a niece, cousins, and dear friends. A memorial service will be held February 26, 2020, at 11:00am at Lee's Summit Christian Church in Lee's Summit, with visitation at 10:30am prior to service. Internment will be at Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery. Pastor's Kent and Carla Duebner will officiate. Memorial gifts may be made to the First Christian Church of Pleasant Hill, in care of Langsford Funeral Home.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2020