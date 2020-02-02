|
Virginia Lee Stewart-McGrannahan With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Virginia Stewart-McGrannahan on January 25, 2020 at the age of 95. Virginia and her brother Max spent their childhood in Neodosha, Kansas. After Virginia moved to Kansas City in 1944, she and Max maintained a close and loving relationship for life. Christopher was born to Virginia and her husband, James Schutte, in 1953 and her life would never be the same again. She approached life with charm, determination and seemingly endless energy, which she channeled into her home, family, and friends. She brought that same enthusiasm to her successful 50-year career as a residential real estate agent. Virginia's family expanded in 1968 when she married Lt. Col. Allen Stewart and inherited her 'Canadian kids': Kemp, David, Randa, and Cynthia. Allen passed away in 1996, and David in 2003. Christopher married Sherrie Boone in 1986. The following year, Andrea, who held a very special place in Virginia's heart, was born. Christopher, Andrea and Virginia referred to themselves as "the three musketeers". Ginny found love again and married her long-time friend Dr. William McGrannahan in 2005. Bill's death shortly after their marriage was another deep blow. And in 2015, Virginia was heartbroken again when her son, Christopher passed away. Despite all her losses, Virginia remained strong and lived a full and rewarding life, rich with loving friends and family, across the US and Canada. A special thank you to Steven Brown and Marsha Lafler, without whom Virginia's final months could not have been spent at home as she wished. Cremation has taken place. Please join us for a celebration of Virginia's life. Visitation 10:00am to 11:00am, Memorial Service 11:00am, Saturday, February 8 at Community Christian Church, 4601 Main Street, Kansas City, MO. Mt. Moriah Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. To read more about Virginia's story, please visit www.mtmoriah.net.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020