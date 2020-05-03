Virginia Lee Zipp Virginia Lee Zipp, (Ginny) was born in Shawnee Kansas on October 5, 1928 to Amalia Sophie and Rene' Geysels. She was the youngest of Amalia and Rene's 3 children with sisters Irene Lillian Gardner and Olive Lucille Stempel. Virginia departed her long and full life after a prolonged illness at the age of 91 on April 27th 2020 in Granada Hills California in Los Angeles County. Previously, she lived in Kansas City area with her husband for the majority of her life. She was the beloved and cherished wife of Wilbur Zipp, married April 2nd, 1948. Virginia and Wilbur's amazing love affair lasted 63 years until Wilbur's passing in 2011. Virginia Lee Zipp is survived by her two children who loved her dearly: Deborah Lee and Cary Lynn Zipp and their respective spouses, Michael Murray Horton of Los Angeles CA and Irma Tiscareno Zipp of Stephenville, Texas. Always a romantic, Virginia named her children after Deborah Kerr and Cary Grant from the movie "A Love Affair to Remember". She is also survived by her nieces; Penny Ann Grecni, daughter to sister, Irene and her husband Francis Gardner and Jan Elaine Wood and Karen Sue Jacobsen, daughters to sister Lucille and her husband, Marvin Stempel. Virginia was blessed with 8 grandchildren that she was so proud of: Cali Zipp Horton, Trevor Zipp Horton, Charles Lynn Zipp and his wife Aidai, Ashley Lynn Zipp, Devin Cade Zipp, Wyatt Cole Zipp and Ethan Alexander Gonzalez. She is also survived by her 4 great grandchildren; Ayana Lynn Zipp and Adina Lorraine Zipp, daughters of Charles and Aidai Zipp. Kimber Jane Ramos and Lucy Lane Sanchez, daughters of Ashley Zipp. Virginia was a full- time homemaker, caring for her husband and children and loved every minute of it. Virginia was greatly loved by her family, friends and anyone who knew her. She was a beautiful, charming, compassionate and a supremely strong lady with a capital L. Virginia was a full-time homemaker loving every minute of it and dedicating herself with deep love to her husband and children. Virginia loved all the little things in life that some might take for granted and loved all God's creatures great and small, especially her and Wilbur's dog Schnoodles and all her grand dogs. The palm trees, the ocean, and the fruit trees in California made her positively giddy. But her passion was Kansas City Hallmark Greeting Cards and selecting the perfect card and message for a loved one. Due to Covid19 Crisis, no service is planned. To view Virginia's full obituary, the tribute video, the donation suggestions and/or to leave a note, go to the obituary section on the Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens.com website. https://www.johnsoncountychapel.com/listings
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.