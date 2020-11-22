1/1
Virginia Leigh (Swisher) Allgaier
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Leigh (Swisher) Allgaier
April 22, 1931 - November 16, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - On April 22, 1931 a feisty, stubborn and bright little girl was born to Gladys and Willie Keith Swisher in Agency, MO. She was the second of four girls born at a time when most folks didn't have much money, but according to her, they made the best of it! She never really cared for "girl" things much to her mother's chagrin and could be found quite disheveled playing baseball or basketball, or tagging along as often as she could with her dad who coached high school basketball. The love of sports she would carry for a lifetime. She was a bright child, skipping a grade in elementary school, attending college, leaving her home in Saint Joseph, MO and moving to the Plaza area of Kansas City in her early twenties. She found work with the Department of Family Services, where she stayed for a distinguished 42-year career that started as a case worker and ended as Area Director for the State of Missouri. Always a champion of the downtrodden and underserved, she was especially fond of foster care and the wonderful foster parents and children she met. She also loved her coworkers, especially the "kids" who worked for her in what she called the outhouse of the Federal Building.
Along the way she married Bill Allgaier and had three children, Jenny Scott
(Dan), Mike Allgaier (Lori) and John Allgaier, all of whom she was immensely proud. Her life was complete with the addition of four grandchildren, Lauren (Anthony), Molly (Billy), Sam and Luke; and three great grandchildren, Francis, Danny and Maeve.
Never one to sit around for long, she volunteered with Assistance League, was a Silver Life Master bridge player, served on the Board of Directors at Safe Haven and was a poll worker for most major elections. She loved politics and sports, especially baseball, and was an avid Kansas City Royals fan with an uncanny ability for stats. She enjoyed cocktails at 5 o'clock, a good joke, crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She also loved travel and the trips she took to Europe and the Caribbean. The highlight was a family trip to Siesta Key, FL where at age 80, she parasailed!
She was predeceased by her parents, Keith and Gladys, sisters, Ann Smith (Art) and Shirley Meyer (Darrell), and Bill Allgaier. She is survived by her sister, Sue Mayer (Dick), children and spouses, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the McCrite family and staff, Northcare Hospice (Stephanie) and Tahariah Ross for their care and compassion. Virginia lived a full and blessed life, enjoying 87 years of great health.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private family service and inurnment on November 27, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Northcare Hospice at 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64114 or KCHospice.org/support.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
8164537700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 19, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of your loved and deepest condolences are extended to you. Something that's helped me through the death of loved ones is to reflect on 1 Corinthians 15:26.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved