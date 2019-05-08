Virginia M. Payne Virginia Marlene Payne of Lee's Summit, Missouri died on April 30, 2019. Virginia was born on January 28, 1938 in Bakersfield, California to Lester Herbert Cowan and Lula Naamah (Ellis) Cowan. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Leroy Payne; and her brother, Bernard Dewayne Cowan. She is survived by her sister, Dixie Carol Edwards; her children, Robert James Payne and Catherine Marlene Stevens; and her grandchildren, Michael David Stevens, Courtney Elizabeth Payne, Melissa Marlene Stevens, Ethan Robert Payne and Colin James Payne. Members of her family moved during the Great Depression from rural southwest Missouri to California. She, her parents and siblings returned to Missouri while Virginia was still young. She grew up among many aunts, uncles and cousins near Carthage, Missouri. She met her husband in high school and they married on August 11, 1957 in Carthage. Virginia lived a life guided by her faith, her love for her family and friends and her desire to provide a warm and welcoming experience for everyone she encountered. There will be a celebration of life gathering for friends and family at Lakewood Way Community Church at 1150 NE Woods Chapel Road, Lee's Summit, Missouri 64064 on Sunday, June 2nd from 2-4 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com. (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)

