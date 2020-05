Or Copy this URL to Share

Virginia Mae Wood 92, passed away May 28, 2020. Private services: First Baptist Church, Plattsburg, MO. Interment East Slope Cemetery, Riverside, MO. Memorials may be made to The Water Project or a charity of choice

