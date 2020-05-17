Virginia Marie Croman Our precious mother, Virginia Marie Croman, 88, passed away on May 13, 2020. She was born on July 29, 1931 in Tahlequah, OK to T. Troy and Ella Mae (Smith) Chafin. She devoted her life to her husband, family and church. Virginia was a longtime Shawnee, KS resident and a member of the First Baptist Church of Shawnee. She retired from the US Postal Service in 1996 after 23 years. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, John Croman, infant daughter, Virginia Carol and her parents. Survivors include her eight children, Linda (Randall) Jacobs, Janice (Richard) Downs, Brenna (Dean) Garten, Susan (Don) Warren, Tara (Mike) LaGree, John (Lisa) Croman, Jr., Danny Croman and Holly (Dan) Bashaw; 19 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. We will miss her gentle and compassionate spirit. Her strong faith in God was an inspiration to everyone. Due to COVID restrictions a private graveside service will be streamed on the Amos Family Funeral Home Facebook at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. Burial in Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Shawnee. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (arr. Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 17, 2020.