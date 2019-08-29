Kansas City Star Obituaries
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
3800 W. 119th St
Leawood, MO
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
3800 W. 119th St
Leawood, MO
View Map
Virginia Marie Schmeltz


1938 - 2019
Virginia Marie Schmeltz Obituary
Virginia Marie Schmeltz 1938 2019 Virginia Marie Schmeltz, 80, of Leawood, KS passed away August 27, 2019. Virginia was born October 13, 1938 in St. Joseph, MO to Benjamin H. and Mary Jane (Moyles) Brown. She was a graduate of St. Francis Xavier Grade School, St. Teresa's Academy and College of Saint Teresa. Virginia worked as a teacher in the Kansas City, MO school district. She was a member of the Church of the Nativity and KC Ladies of Charity. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert S. Schmeltz, Jr. in 1989. Virginia is survived by her daughters, Susan McIntosh and husband Matt, Nancy Schwinum and husband Henning and Mary Jane Schmeltz; grandchildren, Benjamin McIntosh, Nicholas McIntosh, Evan Sommerland and Madelyn Sommerland; great granddaughter, Holly McIntosh; brother, Spencer Brown and wife Mary Ann. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 am Friday, August 30th at Church of the Nativity, 3800 W. 119th St., Leawood, KS followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Teresa's Academy or KC Ladies of Charity. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 29, 2019
