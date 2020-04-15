|
Virginia May Faucett Virginia May Faucett (nee Hart), age 92, passed away on April 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness. A private family ceremony is planned to celebrate Virginia's life. In lieu of a public gathering, the family requests that anyone desiring may make a contribution to Children's Mercy Hospital or to your favorite pet shelter. Virginia was born in 1927 in Morris, Kansas, in what was then rural Wyandotte County, Kansas. She attended the Morris Gospel Hall, a Mennonite Mission from Argentine, Kansas. She later became a Presbyterian and a long time member of Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church serving as a choir member and church school teacher working with children. Virginia attended Morris Grade School and Turner High School, graduating in 1945. In grade school she lettered in basketball for 3 years and was active in school plays. She completed 4 years of high school at Turner playing clarinet in the band and singing in a sextet and the choir. Virginia was a member of the Morris 4-H club for eight years. She received first place in conservation in the State of Kansas and took many entries to 4-H fairs. She was employed by Emery, Bird, Thayer & Company, Central Surety & Insurance Corporation, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas City, and later by Consolidated School District #2 in Raytown, Mo. Virginia married Woodfin E. (Woody) Faucett on August 7, 1948 and remained married until Woody's passing in 2003. Virginia leaves her daughter, Christina, of the home and son John and daughter-in-law Linda of Overland Park, and three grandchildren Shannon Bollinger (Tyler), Jake and Jennifer. She also leaves a sister, Ruth Shane of Kansas City, Kansas near where Virginia and her siblings grew up. As a mother, Virginia enjoyed making homemade ice cream for many of John's baseball games and for other occasions, as well as innumerable tins filled with Christmas cookies and candies shared with neighbors throughout the neighborhood. Later she was a member of the Greater Kansas City Quilter's Guild for 10 years sharing a love for quilting making 30 quilts and other items. Virginia and Woody enjoyed their years raising their children in many ways boating, water skiing and on many camping trips enjoying many beautiful places throughout the United States. Later in life what she enjoyed most of all was being a grandmother and loved being called "Grandma." The family wishes to express its sincere appreciation for the loving care and attentiveness given to Virginia by the staff of The Heritage of Overland Park as well as Ascend Hospice over the last two years of her life, most particularly during her final weeks as her condition declined. With their help Virginia was able to finish her life with dignity and finish her journey knowing she was very loved and cared for.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 15, 2020