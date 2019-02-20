Virginia May Higgins Virginia May Higgins, 91, of Kansas City, KS, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM Monday, February 25, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1086 N. 94th St. Kansas City, KS 66112. Burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-4:00 PM Sunday at the Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, KS with a Rosary prayed at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 2 East 75th Street, Kansas City, MO 64114 and/or the Olathe Hospice House. Virginia was born September 18, 1927, in Kansas City, KS to Joseph M. and Dorothy Louise (Rucinski) Goodwin. She graduated from Bishop Ward High School in 1945 and married Maurice Higgins in 1948. She was a devoted member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and Our Lady of Fatima Circle. Virginia was a Eucharistic Minister at Providence Medical Center. She enjoyed her time taking ceramic classes at Kay's Ceramics. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Maurice K. Higgins and her son Sean F. Higgins. Survivors include eight children: Kevin (Dr. Sue) Higgins, Brian (Diane) Higgins, Maureen (Keith) Birdsong, Sheila O'Hare, Timothy Higgins, Veronica (Darrell) Walker, Kathleen Higgins, Patrick (Kaelyn) Higgins, fifteen grandchildren; Terra, Ryan, Kelli, Sean, Katy, Colleen, Patrick, Daniel, Brendan, Ben, Sam, Kelsey, Joseph, Brent and Matthew, in recent years her greatest pride and joy was her eleven great grandchildren; Bradyn, Emerson, Nora, Ava, Hank, Noah, Olive, Lila, Addyson, Cooper and Conner. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 621-6400)



