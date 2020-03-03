|
Virginia "Ginny" Nied 3-8-52 to 2-29-20 Ginny will forever be remembered by her long-time love and partner Chuck Fleming, her daughters Renee Nied Stevens (Brian) and Megan Nied Mitchell (Gary) and Chuck's daughter Katie Fleming Bunnelle (Jared). She will also be remembered by her grandchildren, Gus and Jack Mitchell and Ainsley and Logan Stevens, and her siblings- Carol, John, Ed, Janet and Pat. Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at the Eagle's Nest Clubhouse, 3502 NW Platte Brook Dr., Kansas City, MO 64151 on Saturday, March 21 at 3:00 PM. Please come to say "Cheers" to Ginny and to remember this amazing woman.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 3, 2020