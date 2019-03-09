Virginia Orlene Taylor Virginia Orlene Taylor, 92, of Overland Park, passed away March 7, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was born in Hutchinson, Kansas, March 31, 1926 to Clive Oren Dinwiddie and Dorothy Bradeen Dinwiddie. She graduated from Northeast High School in Kansas City, 1943, and married Robert M. Taylor, 1944. They had two sons; Robert M. Taylor II/Susan, Kansas City, MO and Timothy S. Taylor/Dinah, Mountain Home, Wyoming. Then there were six granddaughters, five great granddaughters and a great grandson. Virginia enjoyed working with people at several medical offices in Kansas City, MO, and Jefferson City, MO. She was happy to be with her husband and help around "the farm" when they lived in Jefferson City. After Bob retired from the Missouri Department of Education, they were usually always together; even at the beauty shop. She retained her positive attitude and sense of humor all her life. She never knew a stranger and was loved by all. There will be a family service at St. John's United Methodist Church, Kansas City, Missouri. The family requests memorials to the Salvation Army.

