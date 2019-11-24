Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Spring Valley Baptist Church
Raytown, MO
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Spring Valley Baptist Church
Raytown, MO
View Map
Virginia Ruth Carpenter Obituary
Virginia Ruth Carpenter Virginia Ruth Carpenter, 84, died November 14, 2019. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Templeton and Bessie (Bradford) Templeton, and by her husband, James E. Carpenter. Ruth is survived by her children: Anne Krause, Steve Carpenter, Susan (Bruce) Piszel, Ralph (Courtney) Carpenter, Jim (Laurie) Carpenter, eleven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Along with the immediate family; Ruth's large extended family, her church family, and many other close friends and associates will miss her dearly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in memory of Ruth be made to Restoration House (restorationhousekc.com). Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. and Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 30, at Spring Valley Baptist Church, Raytown MO. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 24, 2019
