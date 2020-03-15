|
|
Virginia Ruth Saltzman Virginia Ruth Saltzman, 96, of Overland Park, KS passed away at her residence on March 12, 2020. Visitation will be 1-2 pm on Monday, March 16th at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS, with the Funeral Service following at 2pm at the Chapel. Burial in Johnson County Memorial Gardens, Overland Park, KS. The family suggests memorial contribution to the , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Virginia was married for 67 years to Elmer Saltzman. She was a long-time member of Overland Park Presbyterian Church. Virginia worked at Sears for many years. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Anna Barber; husband, Elmer Saltzman; brother, Bill Barber and granddaughter, Lori D'Ann Nutt. She is survived by her daughter, Dee Nutt of Beattie, KS; granddaughter, Mindy Fields of Overland Park, KS; and great-grandson, Ryan Sweat of Brooklyn, NY. Online condolences may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 15, 2020