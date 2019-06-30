Virginia Schneider Dr. Virginia Schneider, 94, of Bonner Springs, Kansas, passed away Sunday, June 23, two and a half weeks shy of her 95th birthday, July 10. She taught English composition and literature classes at Kansas City Kansas Community College for twenty-two years and was chair of the English and speech department for ten years. She retired from the college in 1987. Before her teaching career, Virginia held many different jobs. During World War II, she worked in an aircraft plant in Wichita. She also owned various businesses, including a bar and a carwash. She had a pilot's license for 25 years, designed the houses she lived in in the Desoto and Bonner Springs areas, wrote scripts and synopses for television shows including the popular series Peter Gunn. After she began teaching, she earned a doctorate in English at KU. She served as a delegate and board member of the Kansas National Education Association. After studying under the late Mina Shaugnassy, she developed a new curriculum for teaching basic writing classes at KCKCC. Before and after retirement, Virginia took many trips to Europe, Mexico, South America, and throughout the U.S. She played piano and keyboard, was an avid reader and donated to the Bonner Springs Library. She loved cats and dogs and gave to Best Friends Animal Society, an animal rescue organization, and drove to Kanab, Utah to visit the Best Friends Sanctuary. Virginia had many friends and hosted parties and dinners at her home at Lake of the Forest. She had a great appreciation of and zest for life. She enjoyed travel, food, drink, friends, dogs, cats, even raccoons (which she named), reading, watching television, listening to music, playing keyboards, doing crosswords, finding the right word to describe something, entertaining, telling jokes, gossiping, buying new cars (especially from General Motors), telling jokes, talking on the phone, buying a new "toy," such as a walk-in bathtub or retractable awning. She took great interest in checking out all the options for a purchase, getting multiple bids, and supervising an installation. Throughout her long, eventful life, Virginia had fun. She was a bright, funny, delightful person and will be greatly missed.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 30, 2019