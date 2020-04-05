|
Virginia Sevier Virginia Sevier, 94, of Lee's Summit, Missouri passed away at home surrounded by family on March 27, 2020. Private family service were held Thursday, April 2, 2020 with private interment at La Monte Cemetery in La Monte, Missouri. Celebration of life to be scheduled later. Virginia was born on July 2, 1925 in Hughesville, Missouri to the loving union of Glenn & Cody Reynolds. Growing up in La Monte she was the community tap dance teacher and loved teaching children to play the piano. She was often asked to play and sing at services held in the community. This love for the community continued when Virginia married her high school sweetheart Jack Carlin in 1944 and although this marriage was cut short from the passing of Jack, they did bring into this world their loving daughter Carolyn, Later Virginia married Charles (Bud) Sevier in 1948 and lived the fairytale love with giving Carolyn a brother Glenn. Bud and Virginia always had their faith and would toast nightly at 5pm to the lord for living another beautiful day. Virginia was a homemaker and a caregiver to not only her mother for several years she also was the caregiver to the neighborhood. Virginia never met a stranger and was always giving to others especially her famous angel food cake that took 18 egg whites to make. Virginia loved to cook for her family and friends. Virginia's favorite pastime was dancing ballroom with her husband and friends at the country club and military events. Bud and Virginia loved to travel and spend time at their second home in Ely Minnesota. She had a passion for writing letters and journals so that she could keep the memories alive in the written word. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Carlin and Bud Sevier. She is survived by her daughter Carolyn McGowan, Son Glenn Sevier (Susan). Grandchildren Kim Ballman, Kenny McGowan (Esther), Kelly Marks and her fiancée Josh Buffum, Scott Sevier (Katie), Luke Rowe and Adam Rowe (Kim). Great Grandchildren Claire and Grace Ballman, Jack and Sam Marks, Lexy and Ellie Sevier and Ally, Violet and Hugh Rowe. Virginia will be greatly missed by all her friends and community. Memorial contributions are suggested to The Summit Church, Show Me Christian Youth Home or to City Union Mission.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020