Virginia Slusher

Virginia Slusher Obituary
Virginia Slusher Virginia Slusher (nee Engel) died peacefully Jan 9 at the age of 88. She is survived by Bill, her husband of 64 years, son William (Jeff Walkwitz) of KC, daughter Marti Lucero (Mike) & grandson Matthew of Austin. Virginia worked many years at Quality Controlled Services, was an avid reader, bridge player & loved history of her hometown, Lake Andes SD. Celebration of life will be in the spring. If you wish to be notified of the spring service, email the family at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, family recommends donation to Wayside Waifs.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 16, 2020
