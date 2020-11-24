1/1
Virginia Sue (Neill) Davis
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Sue (Neill) Davis
November 16, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri - Virginia Sue (Neill) Davis, age 84, of Lee's Summit, Missouri passed away on November 16, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Virginia was born on March 2, 1936 in Buffalo, Missouri, the youngest of six children, to Argus Dee Neill and Gladys Hazel (Gregg) Neill. She relished her childhood years growing up on the family farm in rural Buffalo. She graduated from Buffalo High School in 1954. She received her Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in physical education and a minor in home economics from Southwest Missouri State University (now Missouri State University) in 1958. While attending college Virginia was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. After college she married Edward Davis on August 8, 1958. They moved to Kansas City, Missouri and later settled in Lee's Summit, Missouri. She taught science and physical education in the Lee's Summit R-7 school district for ten years. After her teaching career, she joined her husband Ed in running their construction business for the next 50 years. Eager to continue her education, she received her Master of Science degree from Central Missouri State University (now the University of Central Missouri) in 1973. Upon completion of her degree she was elected into the Phi Kappa Phi collegiate honorary society.
Virginia was a long-time member of Lee's Summit Christian Church. As a member, she served on various committees through the years and volunteered her time freely to the church.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Edward Davis, her parents Gladys and Dee Neill, her sister Vivian DeGraffenreid, and brothers Richard Neill and Faris Neill.
Virginia is survived by her daughter Brenda Gregson (Kurt) of Lee's Summit, Missouri, her sisters Ruth Reaves of Belleville, Illinois and Mary Lou Duckworth of Grand Junction, Colorado and one grandson Davis Gregson (Meagan) of Columbia, Missouri.
Visitation will be Friday, November 27, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, Missouri with a graveside service on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Maple Lawn cemetery, Buffalo, Missouri.
Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64063 816-524-3700



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Langsford Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Maple Lawn cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved