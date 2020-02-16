|
Virginia "Pic" Walenta Virginia "Pic" Walenta, beloved mother, "grammy", sister, daughter, aunt, and friend, passed away on January 22, 2020 in Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic from the effects of a cerebral aneurysm. Interment will take place at Terrace Park Cemetery on April 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm. A party celebrating her life will be held afterwards, beginning at 3:30 pm at the home of Kathy Munn-Bovard, 5301 Riggs St., Mission, KS. Pic was born on July 3, 1956 to John and Kathleen "Kay" (Campion) Walenta in Iowa City, IA. From her earliest years, she began to make loving and lasting friendships. She graduated from Ellsworth College, following her graduation from Iowa City City High with the class of 1974. Upon graduation she moved to Kansas City where she made her home and pursued her career in the design field. Most recently, she was an independent space planning contractor. She married Mike Welch in 1991 and together they had two sons Benjamin who died in infancy and Duffey who died all too early at the age of twenty-three in 2016. She kept Duffey's memory lovingly and steadfastly and she delighted daily in her love for his daughter, Olivia. She will be deeply missed by her granddaughter Olivia Welch and her sisters Pati of Iowa City IA, Theresa of Coralville IA, Robin (Tracy Stuhr) of Solon IA, brother Mike (Shannon) of Omaha, and her two nieces, Katie of New York City and Sophie of Miami, FL, and by her aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her ex-husband and great friend, Mike Welch, and by her two sons, Benjamin and Duffey Welch. Pic left behind many dear friends, but the family would like to extend their special gratitude to Rick Hines and Jose Marty for helping to navigate the diverse and difficult situations we faced in the Dominican Republic; to Carl Sims, her watchful and cherished neighbor, and to Kathy Munn-Bovard whose unwavering care saw Pic through her final days.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020