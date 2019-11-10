|
Virginia "Punkin" Wornall Hulen Virginia "Punkin" Wornall Hulen, 83, went home to be with her Lord on November 6, 2019. Virginia was a Kansas City native whose rich Kansas City heritage included the Rev. Isaac McCoy, John C. McCoy ( Founder of Kansas City), and John B. Wornall. Virginia was born and raised in Kansas City. She attended Border Star, Sunset Hill and graduated from the University of Missouri with a B.A. in Education. While at MU she met the love of her life, Harold "Hal" P. Hulen, (deceased), whom she married in 1958 and was married to for over 50 years. They had three children, two daughters and a son. Virginia led a full life with Hal and her family. She enjoyed traveling the world, shopping on the Plaza, taking walks, cooking wonderful meals (always with broccoli), reading good books, listening to music and playing bridge. She was an accomplished knitter creating beautiful works of art including intricate sweaters for her family. She was a lover of fine and beautiful things and up for any adventure. With a knowing smile and a roll of her eyes, she could light up any room with laughter. She and Hal had a special place in their hearts for the southwest and in later years lived part-time in Tucson, AZ. Virginia was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Junior League of Kansas City, MO where she enjoyed singing with the Notables and played the role of superhero, "Captain Vision", in presentations about eye safety given in public schools. She was a docent at both the Nelson-Atkins and John Wornall House Museums and volunteered at the Union Hill Cemetery. Virginia was also involved in Bible Study Fellowship, and through the study of the book of John, she trusted in Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior.
