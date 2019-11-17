|
Virginia "Punkin" Wornall Hulen Virginia "Punkin" Wornall Hulen, 83, went home to be with her Lord on November 6, 2019. Virginia was a Kansas City native whose rich Kansas City heritage included the Rev. Isaac McCoy, John C. McCoy (Founder of Kansas City), and John B. Wornall. Virginia was born and raised in Kansas City. She attended Border Star, Sunset Hill and graduated from the University of Missouri with a B.A. in Education. While at MU she met the love of her life, Harold "Hal" P. Hulen, (deceased), whom she married in 1958 and was married to for over 50 years. They had three children, two daughters and a son. Virginia led a full life with Hal and her family. She enjoyed traveling the world, shopping on the Plaza, taking walks, cooking wonderful meals (always with broccoli), reading good books, listening to music and playing bridge. She was an accomplished knitter creating beautiful works of art including intricate sweaters for her family. She was a lover of fine and beautiful things and up for any adventure. With a knowing smile and a roll of her eyes, she could light up any room with laughter. She and Hal had a special place in their hearts for the southwest and in later years lived part-time in Tucson, AZ. Virginia was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Junior League of Kansas City, MO where she enjoyed singing with the Notables and played the role of superhero, "Captain Vision", in presentations about eye safety given in public schools. She was a docent at both the Nelson-Atkins and John Wornall House Museums and volunteered at the Union Hill Cemetery. Virginia was also involved in Bible Study Fellowship, and through the study of the book of John, she trusted in Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior. Virginia adored being a wife, mother and grandmother and excelled in all. She is loved and remembered by her five granddaughters as someone who always carried a pretty cloth hankie and who had a flair for the fabulous; always had her nails painted a gorgeous red and was fun loving. She would take them to Loose Park to feed the ducks; kept her home, "grandma clean"; valued the use of correct grammar and etiquette; took them on wonderful trips; and enjoyed having her family together. Words cannot express the gratefulness we have for her. In her last years, Virginia struggled with the effects of dementia while her family was a constant loving and caring support. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Harold P. Hulen, and by her brothers Henry "Tom" Wornall and Robert Wornall. She is survived by her brother, Jahleel Woodbridge "Woody" Wornall Jr. of Weston, her daughters, Sarah Hulen Brown (Ward) of Leawood, Juliette Tomlin Johnson (Keith) of Kansas City, MO, and her son, Clay Wornall Hulen (Colleen) of River Forest, Illinois. Her beloved granddaughters, Elizabeth Brown Brink (David) of Colorado Springs, Katherine Brown Heide (Grahm) and Jennifer Tomlin Brown of Overland Park, KS, Claire Ann Hulen and Parker Juliette Hulen of River Forest, Illinois. Following a private burial, a memorial service is scheduled Monday, November 25th, 11:00am at Christ Community Church, 400 W. 67th Street, Kansas City, Missouri. Pastor Bill Gormanwill officiate the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations toUnion Hill Cemetery (227 E 28 Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64108) or the John Wornall House Museum (6115 Wornall, KCMO 64113). The family would like to thank the staff of St. Luke's Hospice House for their loving care.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 17, 2019