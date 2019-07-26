|
Virginia "Ginny" Zimmerman Virginia Zimmerman, 93, formerly of Basehor, passed away peacefully July 23 in Des Peres, MO. Graveside service is 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parsons State Hospital Endowment Ass'n, 2601 Gabriel, Parsons, KS 67357. Virginia is survived by daughter Susan (Patrick) Heider of St. Louis; grandchildren Jack Heider of Houston, TX, and Katie Heider of Okinawa, Japan; brother John A. (Shelba) Holland and sister-in-law Jean Holland of Marietta, GA; nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her husband and son, brother Henry G. Holland, and sisters Mae Holland Harrington and Louise Holland Lester. Full obituary at www.boppchapel.com
