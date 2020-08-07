1/
Vivian E. Palermo
1940 - 2020
Vivian E. Palermo Vivian E. Palermo of Kansas City, MO died on August 2 with her youngest son, Carl, and granddaughter, Christina, by her side. Vivian was born on April 11, 1940 in Southern California. At an early age her family moved to Kansas City and Vivian remained there for the rest of her life. She attended Southwest High School and graduated in 1958. A year later she was married and by the age of 24 had 3 children; a daughter and 2 sons. Both independent and adventurous, Vivian simultaneously entered the workforce and took up acting. As a self-described "ham" she found herself on stage in leading roles for the better part of a decade as a member of the Northland Civic Theater. After her marriage ended, Vivian eventually met her partner for life in Benjamin Roberts. Like kindred spirits they were forever in search of their next outdoor adventure, be it rattlesnake hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, or simply just stargazing. At 60, Vivian taught herself Spanish and worked as an interpreter during parent/teacher conferences for Hispanic youths. She also helped coach the softball team for young girls. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and cherished the time they had together. She loved to cook and read and work around the house. She saw the humor and irony in life and wasted no time on hate. Vivian is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Creamer (John); sons Nino (Kelly Rhine) and Carl (Carrie); grandchildren, Vivian (Christopher), David, Christina, Catie and Sohail; and great grandchildren, Abby and Madeleine. At the request of the deceased there will be no services. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Don Bosco Center at https://www.donbosco.org/donate. Condolences to the family may be expressed at https://www.cremationcenterkc.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Center of Kansas City
4926 Johnson Drive
Roeland Park, KS 66205
913-384-5566
