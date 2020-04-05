Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Vivian Idella Bookout Chauvin


1929 - 2020
Vivian Idella Bookout Chauvin Obituary
Vivian Idella Bookout Chauvin Vivian Idella Bookout Chauvin, 90, of Overland Park, KS, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 14, 1929 in Fordland, Missouri, she is survived by her daughters and son's-in-law, Kathy and Randy Phearson of Falls Church, VA, Renee and Danny Falcon of Overland Park, KS, seven grandkids, four great-grandkids. Private Services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, Mission, KS or Kansas City Hospice. For the full obituary go to www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020
