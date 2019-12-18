|
|
Vivian Luella "Bobbi" Circello Vivian Luella "Bobbi" Circello Bobbi Circello, 89, of Kansas City, MO left this earth on December 16, 2019 to be with her husband, Joseph, who passed away in June. Services will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 with visitation at 9:30 a.m. followed by a 10:00 a.m. service at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64133. Bobbi was born on March 23, 1930 to Sam and Pansy Pearl Landis and was the baby of the family. She not only raised her four beautiful children, but also took care of her six grandchildren and a friend's child until they went to preschool, often having up to seven children in her home at one time. She was an amazing woman and loved her family. She was an excellent cook and made spaghetti every Sunday where everyone was welcome. She loved playing bingo. She loved her animals. She traveled and went on many cruises with her family. She will be remembered for her feistiness and her kindness. She was very much loved by everyone who knew her, especially her family, who visited and called every day. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Circello; her parents; her brother and sister. Survivors include her children: Stephen (Mary Beth) Circello; Lucia (Michael) Bryant; Rosalie (Jim) Wagner, and Carl Circello. Grandchildren: Jason Santy; Kristin Drolet; Charlie Circello; Amy (Ryan) Peters; Jodie (Ashley) Wagner; James (Alaina) Wagner; Jonathan (Laura) Wagner; Jennifer (Alex Rathbun) Wagner. Great grand-children: Claudia Ellis; Calogero Thomas; Yassie, Demi and Gaelan Wagner; Wolfgang Drolet; Ellie Peters; Elizabeth Wagner and Lexi Circello. She is also survived by "Peanut" her cat. Rest in peace Mom, we love you and will miss you. Condolences can be offered at Floral Hills Funeral Home. The family requests no flowers.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 18, 2019