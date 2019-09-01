|
Vivian R. Bruner Vivian Ruth Bruner, a long-time resident of the Kansas City area, died peacefully early in the morning of August 24, 2019, at the age of 91. Vivian leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Constance Bruner; and grandchildren, Miranda Rice and Jordan Dickey, who are the children of her daughter Louise Dickey, as well as her granddaughter's husband, Matt Rice. Also remaining are her brothers and their families: Derald, Duane, and Dwight; as well as many other members of her extended family. She was predeceased by her husband, James Bruner and her daughter, Louise Dickey, as well as her brother and sister, Gene and Irma. Vivian was born to Alva and Ethel Sears in 1927 on a farm outside Smith Center, Kansas, where she grew up. She then attended Denver Business College in Denver, Colorado, where she learned skills which made her a long-time valued employee of the Treasurer's Office at the Headquarters of the Church of the Nazarene. Vivian married James Bruner in 1948 and they moved to Nampa, Idaho, where he finished his bachelor's degree in music. They shared musical talent and appreciation and a religious faith; these formed a strong bond between them. Throughout their lives, they contributed to the musical offerings of their church. After her husband's college graduation, they moved to Wichita, Kansas, where her son and daughter were born. They lived for a few years in Wichita, then moved to western Kansas, where her husband James taught school for a couple of years. In 1957, the family moved to the Kansas City area, where she lived the rest of her life. Vivian was active in her church all her life, as Sunday School teacher for many years, and as secretary in later years. Most significantly, Vivian was loved and valued by all who met her as someone who genuinely cared about everyone. She was a confidante and advisor to many, and was able on numerous occasions to bring people together for their mutual benefit. She was a living embodiment of the New Testament gospel of love and will be sorely missed by all who knew her. The funeral service will be held 10AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Park Lawn Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 9 AM. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be directed to Harvester's Community Food Network. Arrangements: Park Lawn Funeral Home, 8251 Hillcrest Rd., Kansas City, MO 64138 (816)523-1234.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 1, 2019