W. Barton Brown W. Barton Brown (Bart) was born March 24, 1934 to Marjorie (Carothers) and Forest Brown in Atwood, Kansas. He passed away on Thanksgiving with his family by his side on November 28, 2019. His mother died in a car crash when he was 3 years old, so he was raised by his father Forest and stepmother Etna. Bart attended college at the University of Nebraska and the University of Colorado. He was a veteran who served his country in Korea. He was a graduate from the University of Kansas Law School. He was a member of the Deacy and Deacy Law Firm in Kansas City, MO. He then went to Wallace and Saunders Law Firm in Overland Park, KS which later became Wallace, Saunders, Austin, Brown, and Enochs. Bart is survived by his wife Jeanie, eldest son Michael and his fiancé Karan, younger son Daniel and his wife Michelle, and grandchildren, Logan, Skylar, Mallory, Clara, and Hannah, married to Jacob Schaeffer. Bart and his wife Jeanie have been married since 1964. Celebration of Life will be held at Lake Quivira Clubhouse from 1-3 pm, Sunday Dec. 8th. In lieu of flowers consider donating to Big Brothers and Big Sisters. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 4, 2019