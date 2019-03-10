W. Bryant Upjohn, Jr. W. Bryant Upjohn, Jr., 75, a life-long resident and proud Kansas Citian, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2018, with his family by his side. Bryant was born in Kansas City, MO, on October 6, 1943 to his parents, W. Bryant Upjohn, Sr. and Mary (Harrington) Upjohn. Bryant grew up in Kansas City, attending Border Star Elementary School and graduating from Southwest High School, where he was an All-City Fullback on the football team. He attended the University of Arizona and went on graduate from the University of Missouri, earning a B.A. and an M.B.A. and proudly spanning a, "decade in college." It was on these campuses that he joined the Sigma Chi Fraternity creating friendships that he held dear for the rest of his life. After graduating from Mizzou, Bryant married his long-time sweetheart Ann Groom and lured her back to his beloved Kansas City, which he commonly referred to as "paradise." He specialized in Commercial Real Estate, earned his National Brokerage License and worked for companies such as Kessinger-Hunter. Bryant developed a variety of industrial and commercial properties in a number of cities and townships across the country. In his later years, he partnered with Marshal Blount to form Upjohn-Blount, a firm that converted distinctive older apartment buildings into stunning condominiums. The company's familiar logo could be seen all over town during those years. Bryant spent many years as a little league coach of his son's baseball team, the infamous "You Animal You Animals" sponsored by the city's notorious skateboard shop, "You Animal You." The often extremely successful team was known (and envied) for its daring use of neon pink ballcaps and socks. During these years and beyond, Bryant could be spotted weaving through the streets of KC in his clunky Ford Bronco (which conveniently required no key to operate) hauling large groups of kids and eventually teenagers all around town. Bryant was known for spewing hilarious stories in KC's most colorful hot spots (the list of which is never ending) recanting tales ranging from his Army days to his decade-long college career to his annual fishing trips to his often funky business endeavors as well as a precise analysis of what is currently wrong with his beloved Kansas City Chiefs. He is preceded in death by his parents, W. Bryant, Sr. and Mary. He is survived by his son, Ryan Upjohn and his wife Michelle Lyons of San Diego, CA; grandson Dylan Upjohn of San Diego; sisters Kirby Upjohn of Kansas City, and Janet Upjohn of Seattle, WA; his former wife Ann Upjohn of Kansas City; and many dear friends throughout Kansas City and beyond. A Celebration of Bryant's Life will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 11:00 am at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost, KCMO, followed by a lunch at BB's Lawnside Barbecue at 1205 E. 85th St, KCMO. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Bryant's name to the Urban Youth Academy of Greater Kansas City, 1710 Paseo Blvd, KC, MO 64108. Condolences may be expressed at www.MuehlebachChapel.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary