W. Douglas "Doug" Parker
1938 - 2020
W. Douglas "Doug " Parker Doug Parker, 82, of Mission, KS passed away on June 19, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Maple Hill Cemetery. Doug was born the son of Walter and Mary Parker on April 6, 1938 in Lockwood, Missouri. He is preceded in death by his brother, Ron Parker. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Cynthia Parker; daughters, Kathy (Jim Watson) Taylor and Kim (Jack) Williams; step son, Keith Payne; step daughter, Amy (Curtis) Ashby; grandchildren, Haley (Chris) Swanson, Blair Stevens, Ross Stevens, Emily Williams, Olivia Williams, Nick Payne, Conor Payne, Jason Kent and Jessica Kent; great grandchildren, Brennan Swanson, Kaitlyn Swanson and Brennon Hodes-Payne. His loving eyes, his warm embrace, no one can ever take his place. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Please visit Doug's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Maple Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
