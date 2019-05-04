James W. Humphrey, Jr. 1930-2019 James W. Humphrey Jr., Esq., 89, (born April 13, 1930), passed away peacefully Thursday morning, May 2, 2019, with his two favorite children Elizabeth Graham of Houston, Texas, and Mary Krienen of Wilmington, Delaware, and at his bedside in prayer. Jim is survived by Charlotte, his devoted wife of 62 years, and four other children, Christine Humphrey Myers (and husband Dr. Joseph Myers) of Leawood, James R. Humphrey (and wife Gigi Humphrey) of Leawood, John R. Humphrey, Esq., (and wife Leslie Humphrey, Esq.) of Kansas City, and Thomas Humphrey of Kansas City, and the spouses of Elizabeth and Mary, James Graham (Houston, Texas) and Carl Krienen (Wilmington, Delaware), respectively; 15 grandchildren whom he adored and who adored him, and his sister Shirley O'Connor of Mission. Jim was a native of Kansas City, Missouri, attended Guardian Angels Elementary School, Bishop Lillis High School, and Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. After college, Jim served in Korea in the United States Army, earning the rank as Sergeant. After his honorable discharge, he earned his law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City Law School. Jim was a lifelong Catholic, always sharing the Gospel and only using words when necessary. Throughout his extensive and distinguished legal career, Jim never missed an opportunity to serve his Creator and his fellow man. Jim recognized the omnipresent handiwork of God, especially in nature, ice cream, holes-in-one, cheese enchiladas, and victories by the Royals and the Chiefs. Quick-witted, occasionally recalcitrant, but always selfless and generous, Jim will be missed by the innumerable lives he blessed and bettered. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO 64131. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 6th at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11822 Holmes Rd., Kansas City, MO 64131. A private burial and interment will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Bishop Sullivan Center, where Jim and Charlotte have served for over twenty years:6435 Truman Road; Kansas City, MO 64126. Condolences may be expressed at www.MuehlebachChapel.com



