Wallace S. Hartsfield Rev. Dr. Wallace S. Hartsfield, 90, of Kansas City, MO died on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was the Retired Pastor of Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, Civil Rights Leader and Community Activist. Funeral services Friday, February 7, at 11:00 am at Macedonia Baptist Church 1700 East Linwood Blvd. Visitation Friday 8:00am-11:00am at the church. Body will lie in repose/honor Wednesday, February 5, 12:00 pm-7:00pm at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church 2310 East Linwood Blvd. K. C. Community night service Thursday, February 6, at 6:30pm at Macedonia Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers kindly make donations to Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church Renovation Endeavor. Send condolences to [email protected] or [email protected]: Duane E. Harvey Funeral Directors (816) 763-9100.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020