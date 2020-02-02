Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duane E Harvey Funeral Directors
9100 Blue Ridge Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64138
816-763-9100
Resources
More Obituaries for Wallace Hartsfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallace S. Hartsfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wallace S. Hartsfield Obituary
Wallace S. Hartsfield Rev. Dr. Wallace S. Hartsfield, 90, of Kansas City, MO died on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was the Retired Pastor of Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, Civil Rights Leader and Community Activist. Funeral services Friday, February 7, at 11:00 am at Macedonia Baptist Church 1700 East Linwood Blvd. Visitation Friday 8:00am-11:00am at the church. Body will lie in repose/honor Wednesday, February 5, 12:00 pm-7:00pm at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church 2310 East Linwood Blvd. K. C. Community night service Thursday, February 6, at 6:30pm at Macedonia Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers kindly make donations to Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church Renovation Endeavor. Send condolences to [email protected] or [email protected]: Duane E. Harvey Funeral Directors (816) 763-9100.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wallace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -