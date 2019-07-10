Home

Walter C. "Chuck" Jeske

Walter C. "Chuck" Jeske 1932 2019 On Friday July 5 2019, Walter C Jeske, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 87. Walter was born March 11 1932 in Ferguson, MO to Carl and Mabelle Jeske. He served in the Air Force as an aviation mechanic then worked for TWA where he retired as an engineer in 1992. Walter married Imogene (Jean) on Nov 23, 1956. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brother Carl Jeske and his half-brother James Hill. He is survived by his wife, his sister Virginia Harrison, his two children, Stewart and Melanie, and grandsons Byron and Braxton. A memorial service will be held 10 AM Saturday July 13, 2019 at Calvary Bible Church at 518 W Insley Ave, Bonner Springs, KS 66012.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 10, 2019
