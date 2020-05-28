Walter C. Kelly Walter C. Kelly, 87, of Gladstone, passed away May 26, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, May 30, at Terrace Park Cemetery. Mr. Kelly was born on October 6, 1932 in El Paso, TX. He was orphaned at the age of seven and was raised at Drumm Farm in Independence, Missouri. He was a graduate of Southwest High School in Kansas City and attended college at Kansas State before being drafted into the Army. He married Donna Lee Hart on July 20, 1957. Walter had worked in the telephone industry, first with AT&T and later with EDS, retiring after over 40 years of service. In his spare time he was an avid bowler and participated in several leagues through the years. Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Lupe (Camacho) Kelly; a sister, Nancy Kelly; and a brother, Ed Kelly. He is survived by his wife, Donna Kelly; sisters-in-law, Martha McVay and Barbara Miles; brother-in-law, Billie Hart; and several nieces and nephews.