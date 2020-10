Walter Christy "Chris" PilgrimFebruary 25, 1956 - October 21, 2020Holt, Missouri - Chris passed away peacefully with his wife Barbara by his side, after a long battle with lung cancer.Chris was a 1974 graduate of Raytown South High School. Following graduation he opened Pilgrim's Auto Upholstery in Raytown. He later became a self-employed welder. Chris loved hunting, fishing, cooking and sharing his creations with everyone. He had a love for music and loved playing his guitar. Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Bob and Madelyne Pilgrim.Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Barbara (McMahon) Pilgrim; sisters, Linda (Paul) Mathews and Angela Manuel; a brother, Kevin (Carmela) Pilgrim; and numerous nieces, nephews and many good friends.Memorial services are 2:00 PM Saturday, October 31st, with a visitation at 1:00 PM, at the McGilley Antioch Chapel. "Family suggests casual dress to service." - bib overalls if you got them - Contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society