Walter Christy "Chris" Pilgrim
1956 - 2020
February 25, 1956 - October 21, 2020
Holt, Missouri - Chris passed away peacefully with his wife Barbara by his side, after a long battle with lung cancer.
Chris was a 1974 graduate of Raytown South High School. Following graduation he opened Pilgrim's Auto Upholstery in Raytown. He later became a self-employed welder. Chris loved hunting, fishing, cooking and sharing his creations with everyone. He had a love for music and loved playing his guitar. Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Bob and Madelyne Pilgrim.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Barbara (McMahon) Pilgrim; sisters, Linda (Paul) Mathews and Angela Manuel; a brother, Kevin (Carmela) Pilgrim; and numerous nieces, nephews and many good friends.
Memorial services are 2:00 PM Saturday, October 31st, with a visitation at 1:00 PM, at the McGilley Antioch Chapel. "Family suggests casual dress to service." - bib overalls if you got them - Contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
OCT
31
Memorial service
02:00 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
8164537700
