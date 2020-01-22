Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Kopek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter David Kopek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter David Kopek Obituary
Walter David Kopek 1942 2020 W. David Kopek, 77, of Kansas City, MO, passed away January 19 th , 2020. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23 rd from 6-8 pm. Rosary will be held at 6 pm at St. John Francis Regis Parish, 8941 James A Reed Rd., KCMO. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, January 24 th at 11 am at the church. Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. David was born March 17, 1942, in Kansas City, MO, to Walter and Katherine Kopek. He attended Blessed Sacrament grade school, graduated from De La Salle Military Academy and received his Professional Engineering Degree from Civil Findlay Engineering College. He served on the Executive Committee for the American Welding Society. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Delia. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Denise, and their children; Brian Kopek (Masha) of Parker, CO, Brady Kopek (Jill) of Hamilton, MO and Bridget Kopek of Kansas City, MO. He is also survived by a granddaughter, Megan, step-grandson, Arkadiy, a brother, Laurence Kopek (Jane) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Full obit can be read at MuehlebachChapel.com.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -