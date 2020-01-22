|
|
Walter David Kopek 1942 2020 W. David Kopek, 77, of Kansas City, MO, passed away January 19 th , 2020. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23 rd from 6-8 pm. Rosary will be held at 6 pm at St. John Francis Regis Parish, 8941 James A Reed Rd., KCMO. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, January 24 th at 11 am at the church. Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. David was born March 17, 1942, in Kansas City, MO, to Walter and Katherine Kopek. He attended Blessed Sacrament grade school, graduated from De La Salle Military Academy and received his Professional Engineering Degree from Civil Findlay Engineering College. He served on the Executive Committee for the American Welding Society. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Delia. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Denise, and their children; Brian Kopek (Masha) of Parker, CO, Brady Kopek (Jill) of Hamilton, MO and Bridget Kopek of Kansas City, MO. He is also survived by a granddaughter, Megan, step-grandson, Arkadiy, a brother, Laurence Kopek (Jane) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Full obit can be read at MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 22, 2020