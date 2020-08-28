Walter "Walt" E. Borer Walter "Walt" Eugene Borer, 85, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Cass Regional Medical Center in Harrisonville, Missouri. Walt was born on January 9, 1935 in Pleasant Hill, MO the son of Eugene Alphonse and Fern Elisabeth (Duncan) Borer. Walt attended High School in Holden, MO, the class of 1952. After High School, he served in the United States Army. Walt worked for Associated Wholesale Grocers for 16 years and owned Borer's Liquor in Holden, MO for 22 years. He was currently self-employed as owner and operator of Borer's Excavation. Walt was a 32nd Degree Master Mason in the Masonic Lodge and a member of The Shriners as well as a member of the Holden VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars). Walt was a resident of Pleasant Hill, MO since 1963. He was a member of the Holden First Christian Church in Holden, MO. Walt enjoyed Tractor Pulls, Car Races, the Missouri State Fair and Rodeos. His hobbies included, Woodworking, Leather Carving, Hunting, Fishing and Trap Shooting. Walt enjoyed watching Animal Shows and spending time with family and friends. Walt was preceded in death by his parents, E. A. and Fern E. Borer; his first wife, Donna Sue (Jones) Borer and his sister Florence "Elaine" Borer. He is survived by his wife, Pat (Fitzgerel) Borer of the home; two sons, Dennis "Dennie" Borer and wife Vicki of Independence, MO and Darryl Borer of Pleasant Hill, MO; one step-son, Scott Williams and wife Ruthann; one daughter Nancy Golliher and husband Jesse of Peculiar, MO; one step-daughter, Jeanne Long and husband Matt of Holden, MO; one sister-in-law, Wanda Brown of Holden, MO; 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Visitation for family and friends will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Holden, MO (301 Main Street, Holden, MO). (Comfortable and Casual Attire is requested.) Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Holden, MO with Pastor Tim Whitmore officiating. Interment will take place at the Holden Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Darryl Borer, Destry Hough, Jesse Golliher, Dennie Borer, Scott Williams, Kent Lee, Joey Thompson and Jim Duncan. Honorary Pallbearers are Larry Lee, Matt Long, Glenn Thomason, W. B. Fitzgerel and Jerry Chambers. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are suggested to the First Christian Church of Holden (301 Main Street, Holden, MO 64040) or the Shriners Hospitals for Children
(Donor Support - 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607). Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Campbell-Cast Funeral Home, Holden, MO. Online Condolences may be left at www.castfuneralhome.com
.