Walter Greenfield 1937-2019 Walter Greenfield, 82, Overland Park, passed away September 11, 2019. Walter was born March 8, 1937, in Montreal, Canada, the son of Elias and Pearl (Sherman) Greenfield. He married Myra Nichols in 1960 and they spent the next 57 years together until her passing in 2017. He is survived by his two sons, Phillip Greenfield and wife Jill; William Greenfield and wife Hayley; grandchildren, Kelly Greenfield and Cole Greenfield; brother David and wife Vickie. He was a beloved uncle and brother-in-law. Walter grew up in New York City and Reading, Pennsylvania and was a graduate of Penn State University. He also served in the United States Army. Professionally, he was a Consulting Systems Engineer at IBM for more than 30 years in both Pennsylvania and St. Louis, before working for various companies as an Information Systems and Management Consultant. He and Myra moved to Overland Park, Kansas to be closer to their grandchildren. Walt was an avid sportsman and fisherman throughout his life. He was an expert bass fisherman who loved to travel the lakes and rivers throughout Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas, as well dropping a line in the water any other time or place he could get the chance. He also worked part-time at Cabela's Sporting Goods up until earlier this year where he enjoyed being around the latest fishing gear and sporting goods and sharing fishing stories and advice with customers (and the discount.) Walter was a devoted family man, dependable and responsible. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, and accompanied Myra, an antique dealer, on her many antiquing outings throughout their years together. Walter was well-liked, loved people and enjoyed conversation and poker. He was a fan of St. Louis Cardinals baseball, Mizzou Tigers football (where his sons had played) and Penn State (although he had also learned to love the Royals and Chiefs.) He adored dogs and was well-known by the family pets as a reliable and generous treat dispenser. He will be sorely missed.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 15, 2019