|
|
Walter Joseph Kinate Walter Jospeh Kinate passed away on April 20, 2019. He married Ruth Colleen McNabb on February 14, 1953. After her death, he married Velda Jean Larson on April 19, 1986. Walter served in the Army Air Corps during WWII and was a member of the Masons, Shriners and Hillside Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth Kinate; siblings, Milton Kinate, Father Edmund Kinate, Bill Kinate, Connie Sherrington, Dorothy Snygg, George Kinate and Don Kinate, and step son, Richard Larson. He is survived by wife, VeldaKinate of the home; children, Mikel Kinate (Carol), Dan Kinate (Jensine), Chris Kinate (Benja), Elizabeth Randolph (Eric); step children, Patricia Rardon (Patrick), Susan Hagen (Mike), Don Larson (Michelle), 16 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Hillside Christian Church in Gladstone, MO. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday April 25, 2019 at White Chapel Funeral Home in Gladstone, MO. Burial will follow in White Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hillside Christian Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 24, 2019