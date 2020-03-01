|
Walter Kenneth Schneider Walter Kenneth Schneider, age 95, of Belton, MO passed away on February 26, 2020. He was born on September 8, 1924 in Hamburg, MO to Jacob and Eldora Schneider. Walt was the youngest of eight children. He married Jo Ann Ocamb on August 27, 1949. They celebrated their 70th anniversary last summer with family and friends. Walt is survived by his wife Jo Ann, daughter Marla (Leo) Seck and son Dean (Paula) Schneider; four grandchildren Michelle (Chad) Hodge, Douglas (Geri) Seck, Corey (Josie) Schneider, and Stacey (Ryan) Johnson; four great-grandchildren Juliet Schneider and Avery, Lynlee, and Zander Hodge. Walt was a painter by trade. He was a World War II Army veteran, serving in Germany. He was a member of the Grandview . Walt was a member of Belton/Grandview Masonic Lodge for over 70 years and was installed once by President Harry S. Truman. He was a Master of Grandview Lodge #618 and Past District Deputy Grand Master. He also was a member of Keystone Conclave, Order of True Kindred. He was a member of the Hickman Mills Community Christian Church. Visitation will be on Monday, March 2 from 9:30am to 10:45am at Hickman Mills Community Christian Church, 5809 E. Red Bridge Rd, KCMO. At 10:45 there will be a Masonic service followed by a funeral service at 11:00am at the church. A graveside service will be held at 2pm at Highland Park Cemetery, KCKS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Hickman Mills Community Christian Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020