Walter M. "Chip" Dickey
October 28, 1939 - October 18, 2020
Prairie Village, Kansas - Walter M. "Chip" Dickey passed peacefully into the arms of the lord Sunday morning, October 18. Chip was born October 28, 1939 to parents Earl and Regina Dickey in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He was a proud graduate of Altoona High School, Swarthmore College and the University of Virginia Law School.
While he spent 50 years in Kansas City, his heart was always in Eagles Mere, Pennsylvania. As a boy his parents spent summers in Eagles Mere where Chip would hike, boat, pick berries and play golf. His sister's and his heights over their youth are still marked in pencil on a door in the family's summer cottage.
Chip was an Eagle Scout who joined the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity at Swarthmore. He was president of Phi Psi and graduated Cum Laude in 1961. After law school, Chip worked in the legal department of IBM in New York before taking a role at Hallmark Cards, which took him first to San Jose, California, and then brought him to Kansas City.
Chip retired from Hallmark in 1990 after a long career as the Manager of Consumer Affairs. His energy was too great to stay retired and he followed his father's footsteps into the insurance industry where he served as an agent for nearly a decade representing many of the nation's most well-known companies.
Chip was incredibly active in the Kansas City community serving on the Boards of the Boy's & Girl's Club of Greater Kansas City (and named "Man of the Year" in 1983), the University of Kansas Friends of the Libraries, the Kansas City Lawyers' Association, the Swarthmore College Alumni Council, Mid-America Family Services, and the Society of Consumer Affairs Professionals in Business (SOCAP).
He also served for more than three decades as the Regional Representative for the University of Virginia Law School. He was a proud member of the Sons of the American Revolution. Chip was a member of the University Club, Kansas City Club, Leawood Country Club, Plaza Breakfast Club, Mercury Club and Rotary Club.
He was raised in the community of god as a youth at the Broad Avenue Presbyterian Church in Altoona, and was a 50-year member of the Second Presbyterian Church in Kansas City. He was an active member in both, serving in a variety of leadership positions.
He is preceded to the lord by his parents, Earl and Regina Dickey, his daughter, Judith Dickey and first wife, Joyce Murphy Dickey.
He is survived by a large and loving family – son and daughter-in-law David & Erika Dickey of Mission Hills and his three grandchildren, Alex, Emily and Johnathon; his wife of nearly two decades, Gay Dickey and three step-sons, Todd Asselin, Scott Asselin and Greg Asselin, as well as Greg's wife Shelly and step-grandchildren Lily and Jake Asselin, all of Prairie Village; his sister and brother-in-law, Susan & Professor Arnold Dahm of Cleveland and their children Amy & Holger Roehl and Kristi & Dr. Brian Herman and their families of Dallas, Texas and Oak Park, Illinois, respectively; and his brother-in-law, Judge Gary Gaetner of St. Louis, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers Chip encouraged friends and family to donate to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kansas City, or the charity of their choice
to benefit the community.
We will miss your gentle smile and the kindness in your heart forever.
We love you Chip!