Walter Peden
1937 - 2020
CWO3(ret.) Walter Peden
March 9, 1937 - October 14, 2020
Gardner, Kansas - CWO3(ret.) Walter Dean Peden, age 83 of Gardner KS passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his home. He was born March 9, 1937 in Boydell Arkansas to the late Walter D. and Mary Eva Peden. He was preceded in death by his wife Janet P. Peden and his parents. Survivors include 5 daughters; DeAnn Hootman of Kansas City, KS, Jeanie Gonzalez (Lily) of Grandview MO, Susie Walker (Larry, Jr.) of Independence MO, Rosie Rodriguez (Tony) of Kansas City KS, Beverly Baker (Craig) of Overland Park KS, 9 grandchildren and their spouses, 15 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and one on the way. He is also survived by his 6 brothers and sisters; Mary Comley (Rex), John Peden (Gerda), Bill Peden (Mary), Cathy O'Bryan (Wayne), Allene Stambaugh (Russell), Valerie Slack (Paul), many nieces and nephews and one step daughter, Connie Atwell (Curt) of Murray NE. Walt retired from the Army with over 20 years of service. He served two tours in Vietnam. He was an Army man all the way! He was a member of the Gardner Masonic Lodge #65. He was a 32nd degree Mason. Walt was a ham radio operator (KQ0M). He loved his ham friends and loved talking to everyone. He also loved to garden, listen to his old-time country and bluegrass music and sit on his "veranda" and watch the neighborhood. Walt was loved by his family and will be greatly missed. The family will hold private funeral services. Friends and extended family are invited to attend a graveside service with military honors at 12:00 PM Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Maple Hill Cemetery, Kansas City, KS.




Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Maple Hill Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
