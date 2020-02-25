Kansas City Star Obituaries
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
801 Northwest 108th Street
Kansas City, MO 64155
(816) 734-5500
Walter Pendery

Walter Pendery Obituary
Walter Pendery Walter Eldon Pendery died February 22, 2020 at Olathe Hospice House in Olathe, Kansas. He was born November 25, 1924 to Esther (Pendery) Clements and Carl Pendery in Brookfield, Mo. Walter graduated from Cameron High School in 1942. He briefly worked as a produce manager at A&P before joining the Navy. He became a pilot and flew planes to and from the mainland to aircraft carriers during WW II. He was discharged in 1944 and then earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Missouri State Teachers College. He became a principal at Parkville, Mo Junior High where he met his future wife, Rosalie Kilp, who was also a teacher there. They were married in 1955 and both continued teaching at Parkville until their retirement. Walter was known for his colorful clothes and funny yearbook pictures and was a student favorite. Walter and Rosalie were avid golfers and moved to Bella Vista, AR where they golfed for the next 30 years. Walter was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Rosalie of 60 years, his twin brother Paul and his sister Betty Jean. He is survived by the brothers and sisters of his wife, and by many nieces and nephews who adored him. A visitation for Walter will be held on Friday, February 28 from 10-11am at Terrace Park Funeral Home, 801 NW 108th Street, Kansas City. A graveside service with full military honors will immediately follow the visitation.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 25, 2020
